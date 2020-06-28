Dovie C. SmithMaynardville - Dovie C. Smith-age 74 of Maynardville passed away Sunday morning, June 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a member of Pennington Chapel Baptist Church. She was a retired manager of IHOP Restaurant with 27 years of service. Preceded in death by husband, Sam Smith; mother, Roberta Bailey Cox; father, Porter Cox; infant son, James Jessie Smith; son-in-law, Ralph Grissom; brothers, Charlie Cox, Joe Cox.Survivors: daughters, Trish Grissom; Candace (Stacy) Crawford; sons, Sam Smith and Billy Smith. 14 Grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; brother. Earl Cox, Jimmy Cox; sisters, Mickey Nicley, Kathy Jones.The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Tuesday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Stacy Crawford, Rev. Gabril Haynes officiating with music by The Haynes Family. Interment 1 P.M. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Cox Cemetery, Old Highway 33, Maynardville. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home 12 Noon to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Grandsons. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.