Dowell Marvin Spires
Greenback - Dowell Marvin Spires, age 82, peacefully entered heaven on September 12, 2020. He was a member of Pine Grove Presbyterian Church and retiree of Alcoa Aluminum Company. Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Jennie Merle Spires, and brother, Ronald Gene Spires. Survived by wife of 58 years, LaVonne McCall Spires; children Sabrina (Steve) Diggs and Tim Spires; grandchildren Meagan (Gage) Titlow, Brittany Wall, Madison and Tyler Spires, Adam (Arbor) and Abby Diggs; great-grandchild Braveston Silas Titlow; and sister Charlotte Wolfe. A special thanks to Blount Memorial Hospice. Arrangements will be held at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 15th from 8am-4pm, call at your convenience. Graveside service will be at Pine Grove Church Cemetery on Wednesday, September 16th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pine Grove Church Cemetery c/o Peggy French, 308 Henry Lane, Greenback, TN 37742. www.mccammonammonsclick.com