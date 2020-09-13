1/
Dowell Marvin Spires
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dowell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dowell Marvin Spires

Greenback - Dowell Marvin Spires, age 82, peacefully entered heaven on September 12, 2020. He was a member of Pine Grove Presbyterian Church and retiree of Alcoa Aluminum Company. Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Jennie Merle Spires, and brother, Ronald Gene Spires. Survived by wife of 58 years, LaVonne McCall Spires; children Sabrina (Steve) Diggs and Tim Spires; grandchildren Meagan (Gage) Titlow, Brittany Wall, Madison and Tyler Spires, Adam (Arbor) and Abby Diggs; great-grandchild Braveston Silas Titlow; and sister Charlotte Wolfe. A special thanks to Blount Memorial Hospice. Arrangements will be held at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 15th from 8am-4pm, call at your convenience. Graveside service will be at Pine Grove Church Cemetery on Wednesday, September 16th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pine Grove Church Cemetery c/o Peggy French, 308 Henry Lane, Greenback, TN 37742. www.mccammonammonsclick.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved