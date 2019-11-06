|
|
Doyle B. Varner
Loudon - Doyle B. Varner - age 60 of Loudon passed away November 5, 2019 at his home. He was of the Pentecostal faith. Doyle was a graduate of Lenoir City High School where he was a talented football player. He was a member of the Lenoir City High School Sports Hall of Fame. Doyle was a former employee of Maremont in Loudon and Knoxville Sheet Metal Corporation. Preceded in death by his father, Sam B. Varner; grandparents, Samuel H. and Mary Etta Varner, Frank and Frances Fritts; Survived by his mother Stella Fritts Varner;son, Blakley Varner; siblings: Samuel Varner, Teresa Goss (Bill) and Daniel Varner (Charlene); nieces and nephews: Tony Varner, Brent Varner, Trent Goss, Crystal Fasano, Danielle Shannon, and Angel Varner; great nieces and great nephews: Hayden Varner, Dalton Varner, Alexis Varner, Kaden Murray, Mason Whitfield, Katelyn Dishner, Reilly Dishner, Emma Fasano and Kimber-Grace Shannon; many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 8th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Dr. Ernie Varner officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Saturday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services at 11 a.m. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019