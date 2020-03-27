Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Chris Keck Cemetery, Sharps Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Doyle Eastridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doyle D. Eastridge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doyle D. Eastridge Obituary
Doyle D. Eastridge

Sharps Chapel - Doyle Douglas Eastridge-age 74 of Sharps Chapel passed into the arms of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ Thursday, March 26, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. He fought a long hard battle with cancer for five years, but came out a winner on the other side. He was a member of the former Big Sinks Baptist Church, Sharps Chapel and a retired employee of Union County Highway Department. He is reunited with his loving wife of 41 years, Helen Rowe Eastridge; parents, Arbra and Lucy (Cook) Eastridge; brothers, (Infant) Lonnie, Bill, Fred, Clyde Eastridge and Walter Cook.

Survivors: daughter, Michele Fleming and grandson, Michael Fleming; sisters, Betty Jo Eastridge and Marcella Sharp; brothers, Pete, Lawrence and Bud Eastridge. Special devoted friends, Jack Shoffner and Fred Yadon. Several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service and interment 11 A.M. Monday, March 30, 2020 at Chris Keck Cemetery, Sharps Chapel, Rev. Tim Sharp officiating. His grandson, Michael Fleming will serve as pallbearer. Honorary Pallbearers: Justin Bailey, John Bailey, Jason Brantley, Ryan Sharp, Jacob Lynn.

Given current national health conditions and the family's concern for the health and well-being of others, there will be no receiving of friends. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -