Doyle D. Eastridge
Sharps Chapel - Doyle Douglas Eastridge-age 74 of Sharps Chapel passed into the arms of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ Thursday, March 26, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. He fought a long hard battle with cancer for five years, but came out a winner on the other side. He was a member of the former Big Sinks Baptist Church, Sharps Chapel and a retired employee of Union County Highway Department. He is reunited with his loving wife of 41 years, Helen Rowe Eastridge; parents, Arbra and Lucy (Cook) Eastridge; brothers, (Infant) Lonnie, Bill, Fred, Clyde Eastridge and Walter Cook.
Survivors: daughter, Michele Fleming and grandson, Michael Fleming; sisters, Betty Jo Eastridge and Marcella Sharp; brothers, Pete, Lawrence and Bud Eastridge. Special devoted friends, Jack Shoffner and Fred Yadon. Several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service and interment 11 A.M. Monday, March 30, 2020 at Chris Keck Cemetery, Sharps Chapel, Rev. Tim Sharp officiating. His grandson, Michael Fleming will serve as pallbearer. Honorary Pallbearers: Justin Bailey, John Bailey, Jason Brantley, Ryan Sharp, Jacob Lynn.
Given current national health conditions and the family's concern for the health and well-being of others, there will be no receiving of friends. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020