Doyle Edward Arwood
Knoxville, TN
Doyle Edward Arwood, 89, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was a retired Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force. He owned and
operated school buses in Knox County for over 35 years.
Doyle is preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Cora Arwood; brothers, Fred and Joe Arwood; and sister, Dorothy Brank.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Irene Arwood; daughters, Lisa (Bill) Mead; Bunnie Arwood; grandchildren, Joshua Mead, Zachary (Reagan) Mead, and Ashley Lynch; and brother, Luther Arwood.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:30 pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37932. A Funeral Service will follow at 6:30 pm officiated by Kenny Mead. There will be a Graveside Service with Military Honors at 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Berry Highland West Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Doyle's name to at .
Family and friends may offer condolences online at www.berryhighlandwest.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019