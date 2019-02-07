Services
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
(865) 693-9547
For more information about
Doyle Arwood
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:30 PM
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Berry Highland West Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Doyle Arwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doyle Edward Arwood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doyle Edward Arwood Obituary
Doyle Edward Arwood

Knoxville, TN

Doyle Edward Arwood, 89, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was a retired Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force. He owned and

operated school buses in Knox County for over 35 years.

Doyle is preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Cora Arwood; brothers, Fred and Joe Arwood; and sister, Dorothy Brank.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Irene Arwood; daughters, Lisa (Bill) Mead; Bunnie Arwood; grandchildren, Joshua Mead, Zachary (Reagan) Mead, and Ashley Lynch; and brother, Luther Arwood.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:30 pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37932. A Funeral Service will follow at 6:30 pm officiated by Kenny Mead. There will be a Graveside Service with Military Honors at 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Berry Highland West Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Doyle's name to at .

Family and friends may offer condolences online at www.berryhighlandwest.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.