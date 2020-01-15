Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Interment
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Big Barren Cemetery
Maynardville, TN
Doyle Moore


1935 - 2020
Doyle Moore Obituary
Doyle Moore

Maynardville - Maxwell Doyle Moore-age 84 of Maynardville was born September 18, 1935 passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 14, 2020. Doyle was member and deacon of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Retired employee of Roadway Express and currently enjoyed his work at Cedar Grove Convenience Center. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Goldie Cook Moore; brother, Bruce Moore.

Survivors: wife of 65 years, Maxine Dew Moore; sons, Kenneth (Lisa); Gary (Jeannie); James (Yvette); Stanley (Lisa); Ashley (Karrie) and Dennis Moore; daughter, Robin (Jeff) Lett. 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren. Several cousins and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Thursday, January 16, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Thursday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Brian Cooke, Rev. Fred Goodson officiating. Music by Chris Moore. Interment 11 A.M. Friday, January 17, 2020, Big Barren Cemetery, Maynardville. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10 A.M. Friday to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Grandsons. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
