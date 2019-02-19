|
Doyle Pettit
New Market, TN
On Monday, February 18, 2019, Doyle Pettit of New Market TN, loving husband, father of three sons and grandfather of six, passed away in the comfort of his home at the age of 83. Doyle was born on May 29, 1935 in Mohawk TN.
Doyle grew up on a Greene County Farm helping his family, 3rd child to Howard and Virgie May Pettit. Ray Charles Pettit and Ruby Jean Pettit Lawson older brother and sister preceded him in death. Edwin Gale and Joseph Howard Pettit are surviving younger brothers.
Doyle married the love of his life, Shirley Vivian Kirk on July 3, 1955 at Bethal Baptist Church in Hamblen County TN. They were happily married, crazy for each other, for 64 years. Shirley will miss his blue eyes. They had three sons, Tony, Mark and Doug. Daughter-in-Laws Gabriella, Tina, and Melanie; grandchildren Kate (Ben Eller), Jessika, Rebekah (Britton Robinson), Molly, Maggie and Grayson Pettit.
After leaving the family farm and taking his bride, Doyle started as a carpenter in Knoxville TN. His work ethic, productivity and great construction skills, catapulted him to a leader in the field of construction as a commercial construction superintendent. Doyle, as project superintendent, completed many
construction projects including the original Jefferson County High School and promptly took the job as Building Trades Teacher where he taught many young men in the building trades as well as life skills that enriched their lives. Doyle then worked for Erection Specialist as a steel erector foreman and finished his regular career working for the Carpentry Department in Maintenance for Carson Newman.
Doyle retired, but continued to stay busy by helping family and friends with building projects throughout East Tennessee along with a few disaster relief mission trips in the southeast United States. Many lives were enriched because of knowing Doyle. Everyone who spent time with him, has a great Doyle Pettit story.
Funeral service 8:00 PM Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Fielden Chapel. Graveside service will be held at Fairview Baptist Cemetery, Mohawk, TN at 11:00 AM Thursday, February 21, 2019. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 - 8:00 PM prior to the service at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019