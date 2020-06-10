Doyle Scott
1933 - 2020
Loudon - Doyle Scott, 87, of Loudon, died June 8, 2020 after a brief illness. Born March 11, 1933, in Bardo, Harlan County, Kentucky to John Henry Scott and Fannie Spurlock Scott, he was one of 12 siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents; devoted wife Melba Styles Scott; brothers Talmadge Millard Scott, Robert Lloyd Scott, Mark Ethan Scott, and Delano Scott; sisters Delora Harriet Maldine Scott Williams, Hannah Christine Scott Day, Ruby Jean Scott, and Alta Faye Scott Kovalski; and grandson, Michael Trevor Scott. Surviving Doyle are his children, Terri Denise Scott of Loudon, Michael Doyle (Sheryl) Scott of Colorado, Mark Eric (Elizabeth) Scott of New York, and Kevin Lance (Cyrece) Scott of Loudon; grandchildren, Natalie Scott, Matthew (Courtney) Scott, Jessica Scott, Jedediah (Brittany) Scott, and Jillian Scott; brothers, Charles Douglas McArthur (Geraldine) Scott of Georgia and Eugene Laverne (Jeanne) Scott of Indiana; sister, Darlene Irby of Indiana; and many nieces, nephews and close friends. Doyle was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the National Guard upon honorable discharge from the Army. He met the love of his life, Melba while stationed at Ft. Benning, Georgia, and they were married on March 29, 1953. Settling in Loudon in 1955, they started their family and helped raise his brothers Mark, Mac, and Eugene, whom he always viewed more as sons than brothers. Doyle was a laboratory technician at ORNL Y12 and retired from TVA as a training specialist, though carpentry was his occupation and avocation of choice. Shifting his primary focus to spiritual pursuits, he was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1961 and was one of the founding members of the local Loudon congregation. Doyle committed his life to serving his God Jehovah, preaching about his Kingdom, and ministering faithfully to the congregation. His generous and affable nature endeared him to all he met. Indeed, Doyle never met a stranger and loved to reminisce about his childhood in the mountains of Appalachia, hardscrabble though it was. Hard work was his entertainment and he couldn't be coaxed to play golf. He loved music of all kinds and was a wonderful whistler. His home is now very quiet with his passing. Due to pandemic precautions, only limited virtual services to honor Doyle Scott will be held. They will be officiated by Wayne Magro on Saturday, June 20th. Prior to that date, respects may be paid at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 North, Loudon or online at www.mcgillclick.com. Interment will be private.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
