Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Drucilla Davis Ragsdale

Drucilla Davis Ragsdale Obituary
Drucilla Davis Ragsdale

Knoxville - Drucilla Davis Ragsdale 80 of Knoxville went home to be with Jesus on Christmas morning December 25, 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Knoxville for over 50 years. Dru graduated from Central High School and received her degree from U.T Knoxville. She was a member of DAR. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and friends. Dru was a loving wife, mother, mamaw and friend. She was preceded in death by parents, Andrew William and Pearl Mynatt Davis. Dru is survived by husband of 55 years, Charles David Ragsdale; 3 daughters and sons-in-law, Stephanie Anne (Crit) Parrott, Jenny Pearl (Iain) Brackstone and Rebecca Ruth (John) Bowie; grandchildren, Ashley Elizabeth(Dennis), Kristin Anne, Alexander Crittington (Katie), Benjamin David, Meredith Eleanor, Paige Mackenzie, Anna Caroline, Cassie Alexandra and Austin Charles; sister, Patricia Beckroge; nephews, Andy (Beth) and Nathan. The family will receive friends Monday December 30, 2019 from 12-2p.m at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy. Family and friends will proceed to Woodlawn Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. Graveside service. Rev Stephanie Parrott and Rev. Clifford Wright officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
