Durandon L. ChandlerLuttrell - Durandon Leith Chandler-age 42 of Luttrell passed away suddenly Tuesday evening, September 1, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Mountain View Church of God. He was a very avid fan of U. T. sports and was a loving brother, uncle and friend. Preceded in death by parents, B. L. and Reba (Bays) Chandler; sisters, Reneda Lee and Francine Chandler.Survivors: sisters, Miranda (Shane) Corum, Markisha (Jamie) Adams, Canvace Daniels; brothers, Gary (Tonya) Chandler, Martin Chandler, Joshua Chandler, Lance (Bridget) Chandler, Landon (Cheri) Chandler, Brandon Chandler. Special aunt, Linda Harless. Several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles along with a host of friends. Special friends, Dean and Sherry Russell.The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Friday, September 4, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Jason Dyer officiating with music by The Jenkins Family. Interment 12 noon Saturday, September 5, 2020, Big Barren Cemetery, Maynardville with Rev. Gary Chandler officiating. Pallbearers: Brothers and Brother-in-law. Family and friends will meet by 11 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home to go in the funeral procession. In lieu of flowers, donations to assist the family with expenses may be made at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.