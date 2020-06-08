Durant Thompson
Knoxville - Durant James Thompson, Jr. - age 77 of Knoxville passed away Thursday, June 4th, 2020, surrounded by family singing his favorite songs. His ready smile, expressive laughter, and generous nature will be remembered by all who knew him. A man of many life-long passions, from family, music and cars, to travel and indulgent food, Durant loved sharing these with his wife, Courtney Shea, their family, and many friends. In recent years, he was honored to play the flute with the Emancipators band, who were awarded the Peacemaker Award in 2016 by the Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance, for using their musical gifts in support of peace, environmental issues, and justice. Durant and Courtney's love for Fountain City and Knoxville runs deep, inspiring support for their children and community through the Narrow Ridge Earth Literacy Center, Knox Central High School Foundation, Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance, and other civic and arts groups. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 11, 1943, to Durant James Thompson, Sr. and Clementine Coyle Thompson. Durant survived a premature birth and overcame a difficult childhood where he supported his younger siblings by developing a jokester personality, while enduring a comical number of jobs to make ends meet. Graduating from Darien High School, CT in 1961, he then served in the 141st Signal Battalion of the United States Army until 1963. An excellent scholar, Durant attended the University of Bridgeport, earned an associate's degree from Norwalk Community College, CT, and later continued his education at the University of Tennessee. Marrying Susan Louise Keyes (now Partch) in 1965, they raised his first daughter and only son in the Connecticut area. Durant had a life-long love of tinkering, especially with cars, and he loved to make metal shine. He co-founded two antique and classic car restoration businesses, D&J Model A and Motor Car Guild, in the Willimantic area before relocating to Tennessee. Following his separation from Susan, Durant moved to Knoxville, married Courtney Shea in 1983, and celebrated the birth of two more daughters. He continued working with cars, developing a reputation for expertise in BMW repair under a new business called Mobile Metric Mechanic. In 1995, his passion for travel was ignited with the first of many trips overseas, being particularly taken with the crepes and sidewalk cafés of the 5th Arrondissement of Paris. But he was always happy to return to his Fountain City home, taking special pride in mowing the lawn and caring for his car collection. Durant is survived by his wife: Courtney Woodruff Shea; daughter: Duren Judith Thompson (partners: Edward Burton McMillan Jr. and Ronald Edward White); son: Durant Brian Thompson; daughter: Christine Thompson; daughter: Carolyn Thompson Bolander (spouse: Dustin Bolander); granddaughters: Emma Katherine & Solvi Bryce; brother: Dennis Jeffery Thompson; sister: Nancy S. Thompson Jones (spouse: William C. Jones); and sister: Sheila Nooney Ballard (spouse: David Ballard) - as well as a wealth of nieces, nephews, cousins, found-family, and friends who needed a loving father figure. Durant will be interred at Greenwood Cemetery by close family, with a memorial service held later. In lieu of flowers, Durant's family requests that memorial gifts be made to Narrow Ridge Earth Literacy Center (https://narrowridge.org/give/) or a worthy cause towards peace and justice. Online condolences may be sent to www.bridgesfuneralhome.com. To honor Durant best, make a friend or stranger laugh, order that $5 milkshake, and soak up life's sunshine. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.