1/1
Dustin Michael Franklin Nix
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dustin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dustin Michael Franklin Nix

Lenoir City - Dustin Michael Franklin Nix age 33 of Lenoir City, beloved son, grandson, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith, a graduate of Lenoir City High School, and worked in the maintenance department of Lenoir City Schools. Dustin was very caring and protective of his family. His greatest joy was his family, but he also loved his dogs, his boat, and firearms. Dustin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Franklin Nix Sr., Walter Voiles, Christine Voiles Johnson, and uncle, Steve Voiles. Survived by his loving parents, Michael and Gail Nix; grandmother, Carol Nix; sister, April Hart; special niece, Chesney Hart and special aunt, Vickie Lee; uncles and aunts, Lisa Worley and family, Marty Nix and family, Mark Nix Sr. and family, and Judy Smallen; many cousins. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Taylor Adams officiating. Burial will follow with a procession to Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved