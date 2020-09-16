Dustin Michael Franklin Nix
Lenoir City - Dustin Michael Franklin Nix age 33 of Lenoir City, beloved son, grandson, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith, a graduate of Lenoir City High School, and worked in the maintenance department of Lenoir City Schools. Dustin was very caring and protective of his family. His greatest joy was his family, but he also loved his dogs, his boat, and firearms. Dustin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Franklin Nix Sr., Walter Voiles, Christine Voiles Johnson, and uncle, Steve Voiles. Survived by his loving parents, Michael and Gail Nix; grandmother, Carol Nix; sister, April Hart; special niece, Chesney Hart and special aunt, Vickie Lee; uncles and aunts, Lisa Worley and family, Marty Nix and family, Mark Nix Sr. and family, and Judy Smallen; many cousins. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Taylor Adams officiating. Burial will follow with a procession to Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com