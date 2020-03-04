|
Dustin Ronald Breeden
Knoxville - Dustin Ronald Breeden, of Knoxville TN, passed away on February 28, 2020, age 34, due to complications from spinocerebellar ataxia. He is survived by his beloved mother Jean-Anne Castle of Knoxville, father Robert Breeden of Seymour TN, brother Riley Breeden, sister-in-law Casey and nieces Estella and Ophelia of San Antonio TX, grandmother Anne Castle-Niziol of Knoxville, aunts Patricia Bryson of Harlan KY and Debbie Martin of Knoxville, uncle Craig Castle and aunt Tori of Knoxville, lifelong family friend Sandra Johnson of Harlan KY, along with cousins and friends. The family extends its deepest gratitude to Tom Dockendorff, Joey Jacks, Jake Butler, and Jerome Burton for their love and support during Dustin's illness, as well as to Pat Green, Linda Thompson, and others from the hospice team of the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dustin graduated from Knoxville West High School where he participated in the school marching band. Along with earning a black belt in martial arts, Dustin was active in the Boy Scouts of America and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He enjoyed science and was part of an award-winning team technology competition. These talents were used to build computers and help his friends with their electronics. Dustin had a sharp sense of humor and thus was an avid fan of the TV comedy show South Park. He enjoyed the company of his friends, whether it was for movies, video games, or long conversations. Those that grew up around Dustin will miss him much and mourn that such a modest and welcoming soul has lost his life too soon.
A memorial service will be held at Hope Fellowship, 2909 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917 on Saturday March 21, at 2 PM. Condolences may be sent to Jean-Anne Castle at 2317 East Magnolia Ave., Apt. 2, Knoxville, TN 37917. The family requests that in lieu of flowers or other tributes, that donations be made on behalf of Dustin to the National Ataxia Foundation (www.ataxia.org), which sponsors research towards therapies and cures for ataxias, and offers support to affected families.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 9, 2020