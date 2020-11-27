Dustin Ronald Munsey



Knoxville - Dustin Ronald Munsey Knoxville Tennessee age 39 passed away Monday November 23,2020 at Tennova North Hospital as a hero, giving many families a chance of life as an organ donor. Preceded in death by grandparents Dewey and Irene Munsey and Burnie and Helen Kirkpatrick, brother Jason S. Munsey and Sister Ashley D. Munsey. Survived by his wife Melissa Pack Munsey, children Austin Coffey, Bailey Coffey, Riley Munsey, Jaxson Munsey, parents Ronnie Munsey (Susie), Cathy Munsey, brother Brandon Munsey (Jennifer), sister Kimberly Poore (Andrew) and several nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins. Dustin was an animal lover especially his dog Sassy.



Dustin was a 1999 graduate of Halls high school and graduated with a degree in Civl Engineering from the University of Tennessee where he was a member of the Tennessee Ice Hockey team. He held a black belt in karate from Wheelers school of karate, Powell, Tennessee and played football, baseball, basketball and wrestled in the Halls Community. Dustin was smart, kind, funny, and always helping others.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Cathy Munsey 4404 Bucknell drive Knoxville Tennessee 37938 for Riley and Jaxson Munsey's college fund.









