Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Dustin Ryan Woods

Dustin Ryan Woods Obituary
Dustin Ryan Woods

Maynardville, TN

Dustin Ryan Woods-age 30 of Maynardville, born May 30, 1988 passed away Sunday morning, March 31, 2019 at U. T. Medical Center.

Survivors: parents, Mary Ann and Ronnie Mincey; brothers, Gary Wayne (Tab), Austin Woods; sisters, Camille (Joey) McClanahan, Sierra, Tab; niece, Cadence; aunts, Lucinda (Chris) Beckham, Molly Walker, Gail Woods, Brenda Tharp, Kendra Johnson, Kristie Biles, Kim and Denise Johnson; grandparents, Ken and Jane Johnson; special cousin, Reid Johnson; several other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Wednesday April 3, 2019 at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary and 6-8 P.M. Thursday, April 4 at Loveland Baptist Church, 1320 Spring Hill Road, Knoxville with funeral service to follow at 8 P.M., Rev. Jonathan Grills and Rev. Charlie Lynch officiating. Interment 11 A.M. Friday, Cabbage Cemetery, Washburn. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
