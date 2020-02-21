|
|
Dutchie Casteel
Oak Ridge - Dutchie Brown Casteel, age 79, a resident of Oak Ridge, passed away, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Mrs. Casteel was born August 29, 1940 in Clearfield, TN. She was a lifelong resident of this area and attended the Clinton Church of God. Dutchie's number one priority was tending to her family, and she also enjoyed flower gardening. Dutchie would light up the room with her smile.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Joe and Florence Brown; by her husband, Alan Sherman Casteel and by siblings: Gertrude Moore, Charles Brown and Sue Myers.
Dutchie is survived by a daughter, Lisa and husband, Doug Ritter of the Batley Community; by grandchildren: Alec Douglas Ritter, Shawney Spicer, Ben Ritter, Jim Ritter, Shana Ritter, and Brandon Ritter; by great-grandchildren: Seth Ritter, Collin Ritter, Evin Ritter, Grace Miller, and Scottie Miller; by brothers: William "Dee" Brown and Tony and wife, Zola Brown; by a special friend, Bobbie Brown and by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends, Sunday, February 23, 2020 between the hours of 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 6:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Frances Carroll officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Monday, February 24, 2020 at Anderson Memorial Gardens at 12:00 noon. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Casteel family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020