Dwain D. Argo
Russellville, TN
Dwain D. Argo, 75 of Russellville, passed away Tuesday evening, March 12, 2019 at Turkey Creek Medical Center, Tennova Heart, Knoxville.
He was preceded in death by his parents: H.E. and Mildred Argo of Oak Ridge; in laws: Martin and Fay Powell of Russellville; infant grandson: Michael A. Greene, Jr., brothers-in-law: John M. Powell and James (Jimmy) Powell;
sister-in-law: Beverly Argo and nephew: David Argo.
Dwain leaves his wife of 45 years, Ann Powell Argo; their daughter: Ashley Argo Greene and her husband, Michael A. Greene of Morristown, daughters: Alison (Tony) Langham of Canton, GA, Melissa (Ron) Salva of Clinton. Brother: Bobby Earl Argo of Oliver Springs, sister and brother-in-law: Sue and Garry Green of Russellville, sisters-in-law: Jean and Jill Powell of Jefferson City and Peggy Powell of Atlanta. Brother-in-law: Dan Powell of Russellville and his precious dogs, Lee Roy and Lester James.
Dwain and Ann are long time members of Panther Springs United Methodist Church but attended Community Fellowship Church. He was retired from Roadway Express in White Pine and was a member of the Morristown Golf and Country Club and was a US Air Force Veteran.
Visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Mayes Mortuary with services to follow at 7:00 with Rev. Trevor Roberts officiating. A Military Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 16 at Hamblen Memory Gardens.
Memorials in memory of Dwain can be sent to Community Fellowship Church c/o Margaret Anderson, 478 Brentwood Drive, Morristown, 37814 or to the Cancer Research, Purdue Foundation, Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine-Oncology Program (PCOP) 625 Harrison Street, West Lafayette, Indiana 47907, who with the coordination of the Vets and Staff at Southern Care Veterinary Hospital are treating Dwain's beloved "Lester James".
Arrangements by Mayes Mortuary
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2019