Dwayne Allen Thieme


1932 - 2019
Dwayne Allen Thieme Obituary
Dwayne Allen Thieme

Farragut - Dwayne Allen Thieme age 87, of Farragut, Tennessee died August 27, 2019.

Dwayne served in the US Navy - Korean War. He was employed by the US Dept. of HUD, from which he retired.

Survivors include his wife betty (Richter); son, David; daughters, Carol Allen (Jesse) and Janet Ambrose (Harvey).

Burial will be at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier is in charge of arrangement.

Online condolences may be made at www.austinandbell.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2019
