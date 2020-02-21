|
|
Dwight Flynn
Karns - Dwight Flynn age 85 of Karns Community passed awauy Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was a member of Ball Camp Baptist Church. He was a Master Carpenter. Mason and Past Master of Beaver Ridge Lodge #366 F & AM. He was a beloved Shriner and enjoyed the transport of children to the . Preceded in death by parents: Dewey and Cecil Flynn; brothers: Bob, Jack, Harold, George and Mitchell. Survivors: loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Barbara Flynn. Daughters: Janet (Tracy) Bunch, Karen (Tom) Butler and Cheryl (Ben) Mitchell; Grandchildren: Nathan (Katie) Butler, Chris Luttrell, Amber (Rocky) Robbins, Brandon (Lauren) Mase and Emma Mitchell (Wes); Great Grandchildren: John Parker, Norah, Eddie, Cas and Bo; brother Lowell (Betty) Flynn; sister Trula Beasley; sister-in-laws: Shelba Murphy, Doris Flynn and Lucille Irwin; brother-in-law Bobby (Debbie) Howard. Several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Smoky Mountain Hospice, and his special in-home caregivers. The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23rd at Ball Camp Baptist Church 2412 Ball Camp Byington Road, Knoxville, TN 37931 with funeral service to follow at 5:00 p.m. Rev Leonard Markham officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 24th at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City to go in procession to Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020