Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ball Camp Baptist Church
2412 Ball Camp Byington Road
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
5:00 PM
Ball Camp Baptist Church
2412 Ball Camp Byington Road
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Dwight Flynn Obituary
Dwight Flynn

Karns - Dwight Flynn age 85 of Karns Community passed awauy Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was a member of Ball Camp Baptist Church. He was a Master Carpenter. Mason and Past Master of Beaver Ridge Lodge #366 F & AM. He was a beloved Shriner and enjoyed the transport of children to the Shriners Hospitals. Preceded in death by parents: Dewey and Cecil Flynn; brothers: Bob, Jack, Harold, George and Mitchell. Survivors: loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Barbara Flynn. Daughters: Janet (Tracy) Bunch, Karen (Tom) Butler and Cheryl (Ben) Mitchell; Grandchildren: Nathan (Katie) Butler, Chris Luttrell, Amber (Rocky) Robbins, Brandon (Lauren) Mase and Emma Mitchell (Wes); Great Grandchildren: John Parker, Norah, Eddie, Cas and Bo; brother Lowell (Betty) Flynn; sister Trula Beasley; sister-in-laws: Shelba Murphy, Doris Flynn and Lucille Irwin; brother-in-law Bobby (Debbie) Howard. Several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Smoky Mountain Hospice, and his special in-home caregivers. The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23rd at Ball Camp Baptist Church 2412 Ball Camp Byington Road, Knoxville, TN 37931 with funeral service to follow at 5:00 p.m. Rev Leonard Markham officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 24th at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City to go in procession to Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
