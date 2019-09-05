|
Dwight R. Patterson
Powell - Dwight R. Patterson, age 94 of Powell passed away on the afternoon of September 2, 2019, Morning Point of Powell. Dwight, the third child of Ulysses Lee Sester (UL) Patterson and Edith Mae Elrod Patterson, was born in Detroit, Michigan at home on Greely Street. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving in World War II. He retired from TVA as an engineer where he was very active in Nuclear Power program. . Dwight was also very active in the Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Reva Dell Button Patterson; sons, Steven Lee Patterson, Stanley Sutton Patterson, and Mark Bryan Patterson; sister, Helen Geneva Patterson; brothers, Jack Bryan (JB) Patterson and Glenn Carl Patterson. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Alzheimer's Tennessee Inc., 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or a . Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Grandview Mausoleum Chapel. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 5, 2019