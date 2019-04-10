|
|
Dylan James Apley
Knoxville, TN
Dylan James Apley, age 26, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. He is preceded in death by grandparents, James and June Hendricks and Stan & Lillian Apley; uncle, Mike Hendricks and uncle Scott Apley. Dylan is survived by
parents, Joel and Lisa Apley; sister, Hunter Apley and future brother-in-law, Justin Black, and many aunts, uncles,
cousins, second cousins and friends.
Dylan enjoyed many things in his short life. As a child he played baseball, football, soccer and those things led him to a love and appreciation for the great outdoors. He spent many hours fishing, hunting and camping with his dad but he was a momma's boy. Dylan loved being in the sun, and tearing up Windrock Mountain with his sister Hunter. His creative mind leaves
stories and smiles for the family to share. Dylan also enjoyed playing his guitar and listening to music. The music of his life will leave us all with many memories. He was a cheerful, loved spirit to everyone whose life he touched. Dylan was a beautiful soul who loved to laugh and held his family closest. He will always be remembered for his smile, and the smile he brought to every face he met.
Dylan is free and watching over everyone he left behind. His physical presence will be missed by all, memories of his love and spirit will remain with us always and for those who count Jesus as Lord and Savior, one day we will see him again.
A celebration of Dylan's life will be held at Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church, 7753 Oak Ridge Highway, Knoxville, Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6:00p.m to 8:00pm with Pastor Tim Atchley giving an address of remembrance at 6:30pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests for donations to be made in Dylan's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 355 Trane Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019