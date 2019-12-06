Services
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dylan Starrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dylan Tate Starrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dylan Tate Starrett Obituary
Dylan Tate Starrett

Clinton - Dylan Tate Starrett, age 23, of Clinton passed away December 4, 2019. He was of the Baptist Faith and member of Emanuel Baptist Church in Clinton. Employee of Eagle Bend MFG. in Clinton. He is preceded in death by grandmother Ivey, Uncles: Mike and Mark Starrett.

Survivors are Daughter: Bella May Starrett and her mother Ashley Brock, Father: Myron and Elizabeth Starrett, Mother: Amy Beason, Step- mother: Tonia Caudill,

Grandparents: A.J. and Janice Starrett, Jessie Ivey, Cousins: Brett and Justin Starrett, Mark Starrett, Jr., Aunts: Jerri Starrett, Teresa Mefford, LeAnn Starrett

Family will receive friends 12-2 PM Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at 2 PM at Cross-Smith Chapel with Rev. Tony McAfee and Rev. Timmy Hopper officiating. Interment to follow Funeral Service at Woodlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dylan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -