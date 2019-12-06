|
Dylan Tate Starrett
Clinton - Dylan Tate Starrett, age 23, of Clinton passed away December 4, 2019. He was of the Baptist Faith and member of Emanuel Baptist Church in Clinton. Employee of Eagle Bend MFG. in Clinton. He is preceded in death by grandmother Ivey, Uncles: Mike and Mark Starrett.
Survivors are Daughter: Bella May Starrett and her mother Ashley Brock, Father: Myron and Elizabeth Starrett, Mother: Amy Beason, Step- mother: Tonia Caudill,
Grandparents: A.J. and Janice Starrett, Jessie Ivey, Cousins: Brett and Justin Starrett, Mark Starrett, Jr., Aunts: Jerri Starrett, Teresa Mefford, LeAnn Starrett
Family will receive friends 12-2 PM Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at 2 PM at Cross-Smith Chapel with Rev. Tony McAfee and Rev. Timmy Hopper officiating. Interment to follow Funeral Service at Woodlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019