|
|
E. J. Ray
Maynardville - E. J. Ray-age 73 of Maynardville went home peacefully Monday evening, December 2, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Andy and Maggie Ray; sisters, Dorthy, Gladys and Mary Patricia Ray; brother, Jr Ray.
Survivors: son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Cynthia Ray; granddaughter, Ashley Ray; grandson, Austin (Bub) Ray; brothers, J. C., Clarence and Troy Ray and wife, Helen; sisters, Pearl Ray, Pauline Caldwell and husband, Jeff; sister-in-law, Carolyn Ray; aunt, Mary Ray; special friend, Rev. Gary Beeler. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Friday, December 6, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 8 P.M. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Jimmy Davidson, Rev. Marty Buckner officiating with music by Jeremy Raley and Joanie Davis Brock. Graveside service 11 A.M. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 A.M. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019