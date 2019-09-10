|
E. LaVerne Wilkerson
Knoxville - E. LaVerne Wilkerson age 91 of Knoxville, Tennessee was received into the presence of her Lord Jesus on Sunday, September 8, 2019 as she peacefully slept. Welcoming her into the Kingdom are parents Winfred and Iva Nunn; sister Wanda Nunn; daughters Kathy Wilkerson Rowden and Cindy Wilkerson Bryant; and grandson Dennis Carson Wilkerson Jr.; member of Salem Baptist Church. Surviving LaVerne are her husband of 68 years Carson Harold Wilkerson, sons Dennis Wilkerson (Martha Spitzer) and Tommy Wilkerson (Lynn McKinney), daughter Carol Wilkerson Cruze (Guille Cruze), sister Janet Nunn, and sons-in-law David Bryant and David Rowden. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel for a procession to Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service. Rev. John Holland and Rev. Allen James will officiate. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Salem Baptist Church 8201 Hill Rd Knoxville, TN 37938 www.mySalemBaptist.com. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019