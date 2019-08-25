Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Interment
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Hines Creek Cemetery,
Maynardville, TN
Rev. E. R. Cooper

Rev. E. R. Cooper Obituary
Rev. E. R. Cooper

Maynardville - Rev. E. R. Cooper-age 84 of Maynardville passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Willow Ridge. He was a member of Community Baptist Church and had been the pastor of several area churches. Preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Etter Cooper; sons, Mark and Tony Cooper; brother, Tauby; sisters, Pauline, Georgia and Betty.

Survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Thelma (Rev. Clyde) Beeler, Velma Nease, Cynthia (Bill) Hensley, Sons and daughter-in-law, Jack (Kathy) Cooper, Richard Cooper, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. Sisters, Beulah (Rev. Raymond) Garrett, Rosella Wyrick, Mildred Beason, Ruby (Robert) Berry, Robin (Gene) Hale. Several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Sunday, August 25, 2019 with funeral services to follow at 7 P.M. Sunday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Jerry Tharp, Rev. Phillip Hayes officiating with music by The Oxendine Family and The Berry Family. Family and friends will meet at 10 A.M. Monday to proceed to Hines Creek Cemetery, Maynardville for a 11 A.M. interment service. Pallbearers: Family and friends. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
