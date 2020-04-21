|
E. (Eddie) Stephen (Steve) Cole
Lebanon - E. (Eddie) Stephen (Steve) Cole, age 77 of Lebanon, TN passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
He was a veteran law enforcement officer before retiring in 1999. He served with the US Army, FBI, Tennessee Bureau of Investiagation, and was Director of Internal Affairs for the Tennessee Department of Safety. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Lebanon, TN.
He is proceeded in death by faithful wife, Mary Carmel Zerda Cole. He is survived by daughters Stephanie (Cole) Winfree and Maria Michelle Cole; grandsons Cole Winfree and Hunter Winfree; sisters Betty (Cole) Holt of Mascot, TN, Faye (Cole) Emmertt of Morristown, TN, and Sharon Cole of Knoxville, TN; among many nieces and nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Cole requested donations be made to any one of the following churches: Faith Lutheran Church, Lebanon, TN, Mascot Baptist Church, Mascot, TN, or Strawberry Plains Presbyterian Church, Strawberry Plains, TN.
Walk-through visitation will be held at Wilson County Funeral Home in Lebanon, TN on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 4pm-7pm.
Interment and graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Cleveland, TN on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 2pm (EST).
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020