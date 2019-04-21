|
Earl Bert Lynch Jr.
Knoxville, TN
Earl Bert Lynch Jr., age 73, passed away in the early hours of April 14, 2019 after enduring complications from an automobile accident.
He was a devoted father and beloved friend to all he encountered. Graduate from Austin High class of '64, and went on to receive his BS in Political Science from the University of Tennessee.
Preceded in death by parents, Earl Lynch Sr. and Helen Lynch; wife, Travis Marie Lynch.
Survived by sons, Brandon G. Lynch and Gralund C. Lynch; sister, Brenda Thomas; and niece Shamala Puisto; grandchildren, Jaden, Adriana, and Jaliyah Lynch.
Family will receive friends, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Rogers Memorial Baptist Church, 520 College St.; Celebration of Life, 1:00 p.m., Rev. Dr. Michel S. E. Caldwell, Officiating.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019