Rev. Dr. Earl C McCosh
Dandridge, TN
Rev. Dr. Earl C. McCosh, age 86, of Dandridge, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. He served his country for over 41 years beginning during the Korean War serving 20 years in the Army and 21 years with the Air Force. In the Air Force, he served as Chaplin and received the rank of Full Bird Colonel For over 60 years he has pastored at numerous churches in east Tennessee and Kentucky.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Ruth Jenkins McCosh; wife of 58 years; Jane Caroline McCosh and second wife, Gaynelle Galyon McCosh; brother, John McCosh and sister, Mary Collier.
He is survived by sons, Kendall (Lynne) McCosh, Devon (Connie) McCosh, and Rodney (Pamela) McCosh; grandchildren, Brandon (Jena) McCosh, Shane (Kelley) McCosh, Wesley McCosh, Caroline McCosh, Hannah Spradling, Marissa McCosh, JT (Jenny) Smith and Jennifer Smith; great grandchildren, Corbin McCosh, Kayleigh Smith, Bailee McCosh, Blair Thompson, Parker Smith and Breanna McCosh, brother and
sister in-law; Sanford (Linda) McCosh; sisters and brother in-law, Rose Walton and Geraldine (Clifton) Watson and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of Dandridge Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4 pm until 7pm, with the funeral service to follow. Visitation will also be Friday, March 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Sweetwater from 10:00am to 11:00am with interment to immediately follow at Sweetwater Memorial Gardens in Sweetwater, TN with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Earl's name to any missionary fund of your choice.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, TN (865) 397-2711
www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019