Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Sevier County
Sevier County, TN
Knoxville - Earl Edward Glandon, age 82 of Knoxville, passed away April 20, 2020. He was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. He was the owner/operator of Knoxville Cleaners on Broadway for 46 years and a medical courier for 10 years. An avid outdoorsman who enjoyed golf, hunting, and fishing. Earl had an outgoing personality that made everyone love him. Preceded in death by son Dwayne Edward; daughter Tina Renea who died at birth; parents Ed and Gladys Glandon; sister Carolyn Travis; special friend Tim Hunley. Survived by his wife of 62 years Mary Lou Glandon; daughter Diane Hubbs (Mike); grandchildren Travis Hubbs (Billie), Travis Russell (Elizabeth); great-granddaughter Charlie Louise Hubbs; siblings include his twin brother Gerald Glandon (Lib), Billy Glandon (Gail), Chuck Glandon (Donna), Debbie Nations (David); special companion, his dog Abby; several nieces and nephews and extended family and friends; special friends Con Hunley and Gerald McCoy. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Shiloh Cemetery in Sevier County. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
