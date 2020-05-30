Earl Edward Hutcheson
Knoxville - Earl Edward Hutcheson, 94, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Allie Mae Hutcheson, daughter Carol Denise Hutcheson Wolfe, grandson Joshua Andrew Wolfe (Jamie), granddaughter Merry Allie Wolfe Davis (Seth), great-grandchildren Kate, Ella, and Eli Wolfe, and Maggie Davis, and brothers Jack, Bob, and Lowell Hutcheson. He was preceded in death by his mother Della Loy Hutcheson, father Grady Hutcheson, brother Conda Hutcheson, and best friend and son-in-law Darrell Hugh Wolfe.
Earl was a combat veteran of the European theater in World War II, where he served with the Army's Fourth Infantry Division. He was a founding member of Cornerstone Baptist Church where he was as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, treasurer, and music leader. He was a talented sheet metal worker and amateur engineer who could fix almost anything, and 'tinker' with absolutely everything.
Earl was a devoted Christian whose kindness, gentleness, and generosity were evident to all who had the privilege of knowing him. Despite beginning life in humble circumstances he never forgot the importance of giving - whether it be of self, time, or resources. Earl enjoyed a good joke or funny story and spending time with him was always a joy.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, whose lives have been enriched by watching him demonstrate, on a daily basis, how to fight the good fight and keep the faith. They wish him peace and rest now that his race has been run.
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Monday, June 1, 2020, Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service and interment, with Pastor Gary Vandergriff officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Knoxville - Earl Edward Hutcheson, 94, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Allie Mae Hutcheson, daughter Carol Denise Hutcheson Wolfe, grandson Joshua Andrew Wolfe (Jamie), granddaughter Merry Allie Wolfe Davis (Seth), great-grandchildren Kate, Ella, and Eli Wolfe, and Maggie Davis, and brothers Jack, Bob, and Lowell Hutcheson. He was preceded in death by his mother Della Loy Hutcheson, father Grady Hutcheson, brother Conda Hutcheson, and best friend and son-in-law Darrell Hugh Wolfe.
Earl was a combat veteran of the European theater in World War II, where he served with the Army's Fourth Infantry Division. He was a founding member of Cornerstone Baptist Church where he was as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, treasurer, and music leader. He was a talented sheet metal worker and amateur engineer who could fix almost anything, and 'tinker' with absolutely everything.
Earl was a devoted Christian whose kindness, gentleness, and generosity were evident to all who had the privilege of knowing him. Despite beginning life in humble circumstances he never forgot the importance of giving - whether it be of self, time, or resources. Earl enjoyed a good joke or funny story and spending time with him was always a joy.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, whose lives have been enriched by watching him demonstrate, on a daily basis, how to fight the good fight and keep the faith. They wish him peace and rest now that his race has been run.
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Monday, June 1, 2020, Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service and interment, with Pastor Gary Vandergriff officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.