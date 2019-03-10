|
|
Earl Eugene Solomon
Knoxville, TN
Earl Eugene Solomon, 87, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and loved UT Football.
Preceded in death by his parents, Pleasent and Gertrude Solomon; brother, Carl Solomon; and sister, Agnes Solomon.
Earl is survived by daughters, Jessica Solomon and Vicki Solomon; son, Jimmy Solomon; grandchildren, Tyler Eugene Kerley, Jacob Dylan Rutherford, Corey, Chad and Cheyne Solomon.
Family and friends may offer condolences online at www.sherwoodchapel.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019