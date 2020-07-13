1/
Earl Fawver
Knoxville - Earl Howard Fawver, Jr. - age 90 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Earl was a member of Marbledale Baptist Church and a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from Allied Products. Preceded in death by parents, Earl and Mary Pearl Fawver; wife of 33 years and mother of his sons, Marjorie Cate Fawver; wife, Rachel Sue Oglesby Fawver; son, Kent Fawver; and step-son, Tommy Ray Oglesby. Survived by sons, Randy (Mary) Fawver, Wayne (Denae) Oglesby; daughters-in-law, Debi Fawver and Valerie Oglesby; grandchildren, Tesha (Julio) Mendez, Kari (Chris) Parsons, Leslie (Kyle) Lee, Kristie (Cody) Garland, Megan (Justan) Hill, Katie (Bobby) Graham, Renae (Drew) Porter, Emily (Jeremy) Stout; several great grandchildren; brothers, Joe, John, Jerry (Mary) and Jack Fawver; and sister, Joyce Snyder. There will be a Call-of-Convenience 10:00-4:00 PM Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 9:45 AM Wednesday at Asbury Cemetery for a 10:00 AM graveside service with Pastor David Collins officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
