|
|
In Loving Memory of
Earl Harrison Pratt
08/09/1941 - 08/14/2011
Until we meet again!
Those special memories of you will always bring a smile, If only we could have you back for just a little while. Then we could sit and talk again just like we used too, you always meant so very much and always do too. The fact that you're no longer here will always cause us pain but you're forever in our hearts until we meet again
With Love,
The Pratt Family
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019