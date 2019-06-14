|
Earl Herbert Hill
Knoxville - Herbert Earl Hill, age 85, of Knoxville passed away on June 12, 2019. He served in the National Guard and discharged in 1955; he also served in the Army and was discharged in 1961. He was a member of and trustee of Greenway Baptist Church. He also worked and retired as a ceiling estimator. Preceded in death by parents, Herbert M. and Clara M. Hill; brother, Clarence Hill and wife Ann and daughter Donna; and stepson, Timothy Edgar Cate. He is survived by wife, Phyllis Alene Hill of Knoxville; brother, Ray (Jo) Hill of Washburn; daughter, Lou Anne Hill-Smith; her children: Jason and Adam Smith of Sarasota, Fl, Shaina Mendez-Chavez and husband Ssgt. Hector Mendez-Chavez of Yokota Air Force Base (Japan); great-grandchildren, Alexa and Kane Smith; and several nieces and nephews; step-children, Connie Smith (Mike) of Rutledge, David and Sheridan Smith, Douglas and Linda Smith, Gregory Cate of Knoxville; grandchildren, Sam (Megan), David L. (Denise), David S. (Tiffany), Tanya (Ben), Misty (Jacky), Danny, Angie, Keith (Tela), Jerrad (Leah), and Bailey; twenty great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Saturday June 15, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Wayne Roach officiating. The family and friends will meet at 2:45 pm Sunday June 16, 2019, at Sherwood Cemetery for a 3:00 pm interment service. Pallbearers will be: Sam Lawson, Mike Collins, Keith Kimberlin, Jason Smith, Adam Smith, and David Smith. Online obituary may be viewed at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 14 to June 15, 2019