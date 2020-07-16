1/
Earl Hobby
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Earl Hobby

Earl Hobby went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1936. He was preceded in death by his father Rufus Earl Hobby, his mother Rosalee Hobby, a brother David Hobby, Sister Mae Fleenor, son WB Hobby, and special brother in law Bill Duncan.

He is survived by his children Walt Hobby, Marcie Keck, Dean Hobby, and Michelle Hobby, brother Don (Pat) Hobby, Sister Barbara Duncan, Sister Mary Nell (Tommy) Bradford.

The family wishes to acknowledge the staff at West Hills. Special thanks to Steve, Tammy, and Mary.

A private family graveside service will be held at Eastview Memorial Gardens.

To share your thoughts and condolences please go to www.woodhavenfh.com

Woodhaven Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Earl Hobby.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell
160 Edgemoor Road
Powell, TN 37849
865-945-3461
