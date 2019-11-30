|
Earl J. Russell
Greenback - Earl J. Russell, age 86 of Greenback passed on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was in the logging business for more 40 years. Earl was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, McKinley and Dolly Russell; sister, Dovie Glandon, and infant son, James Russell. Survived by his wife, Lenora Bivens Russell; children: Jane McCoy, Charles Russell and wife, Barbara, Tammy Hannah and husband, Tim, McKinley Russell, and Jason Russell and wife, Misty; stepchildren, Darlene Caudill and husband, Robert, Karen Potter and husband, Ray, and Brian Russell and wife, Monte; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, December 2nd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Billy Hearon and Brother Raymond Potter officiating. Burial will follow in Cloyds Creek Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019