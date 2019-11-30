Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl J. Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl J. Russell Obituary
Earl J. Russell

Greenback - Earl J. Russell, age 86 of Greenback passed on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was in the logging business for more 40 years. Earl was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, McKinley and Dolly Russell; sister, Dovie Glandon, and infant son, James Russell. Survived by his wife, Lenora Bivens Russell; children: Jane McCoy, Charles Russell and wife, Barbara, Tammy Hannah and husband, Tim, McKinley Russell, and Jason Russell and wife, Misty; stepchildren, Darlene Caudill and husband, Robert, Karen Potter and husband, Ray, and Brian Russell and wife, Monte; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, December 2nd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Billy Hearon and Brother Raymond Potter officiating. Burial will follow in Cloyds Creek Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -