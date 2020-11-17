Earl Jones
Strawberry Plains - Earl Herman Jones - age 87 of Strawberry Plains, TN, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Earl was born November 2, 1933, to Clarence and Mary (Elder) Jones. Earl was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Earl accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior early in life. In addition to his relationship with the Lord, he leaves a legacy of love for all relationships. He also leaves a legacy of sacrifice, commitment, loyalty, helpfulness, dedication, and a strong work ethic. The Lord used Earl's talents, abilities, blessings, and experiences to impact an endless list of people in his family, work life, and community through his guidance, wisdom, and influence. Family and friends have been enriched by the blessing of having him in their lives. He spent his early career with the White Store serving as store manager for over 20 years. He was owner of East Tennessee Auto Center, enjoyed real estate, and had a passion for farming. He loved to work the land and celebrate the blessings of the harvest. He worked on the farm every day until the week before his death. He was preceded in death by beloved son, David Lawrence Jones; parents; and all ten of his siblings, brothers, Ray Jones, Ralph Jones, Murl Jones, Herbert Jones; sisters, Ruby Beckner, Mildred Jones, Lucille Sowards, Irene Lindsay, Marjorie Ford, and Joyce Jones. He will always be remembered with love by his wife of 66 years, Vera Jones; daughter, Denise (Chris) Fessenden; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Jones; grandsons, Jared (Leia) Haney, Matt Fessenden; granddaughters, Elizabeth (Bryan) Trabert, Ashlyn (Dylan) Loy, Hannah Fessenden, and Mattie Kate Fessenden; great-granddaughter, Olivia Haney; great-grandson, Pierce Haney; lifetime family friend, Marty McCampbell; and a host of friends, nieces, nephews, and extended family. An outdoor funeral service and interment will be held 12:30 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Eastview Memorial Gardens, 1320 Andrew Johnson Highway, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871, with Rev. Stacey Morgan, Gus Floodquist, and Rev. Ronnie White officiating. Family and friends may meet at Bridges Funeral Home at 11:30 AM to go in procession to Eastview Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers: Matt Fessenden, Jared Haney, Randy Martin, Dewayne McCampbell, Marty McCampbell, and Travis Presley. Honorary pallbearers: Clinton Daughtery and Les Kennedy. Memorial donations may be made to Paw Paw Hollow Baptist Church, 4470 Douglas Dam Road, Kodak, TN 37764. There will not be a traditional receiving of friends; however, friends and family may visit Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, 37924 at their convenience 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
