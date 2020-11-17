1/1
Earl Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Jones

Strawberry Plains - Earl Herman Jones - age 87 of Strawberry Plains, TN, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Earl was born November 2, 1933, to Clarence and Mary (Elder) Jones. Earl was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Earl accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior early in life. In addition to his relationship with the Lord, he leaves a legacy of love for all relationships. He also leaves a legacy of sacrifice, commitment, loyalty, helpfulness, dedication, and a strong work ethic. The Lord used Earl's talents, abilities, blessings, and experiences to impact an endless list of people in his family, work life, and community through his guidance, wisdom, and influence. Family and friends have been enriched by the blessing of having him in their lives. He spent his early career with the White Store serving as store manager for over 20 years. He was owner of East Tennessee Auto Center, enjoyed real estate, and had a passion for farming. He loved to work the land and celebrate the blessings of the harvest. He worked on the farm every day until the week before his death. He was preceded in death by beloved son, David Lawrence Jones; parents; and all ten of his siblings, brothers, Ray Jones, Ralph Jones, Murl Jones, Herbert Jones; sisters, Ruby Beckner, Mildred Jones, Lucille Sowards, Irene Lindsay, Marjorie Ford, and Joyce Jones. He will always be remembered with love by his wife of 66 years, Vera Jones; daughter, Denise (Chris) Fessenden; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Jones; grandsons, Jared (Leia) Haney, Matt Fessenden; granddaughters, Elizabeth (Bryan) Trabert, Ashlyn (Dylan) Loy, Hannah Fessenden, and Mattie Kate Fessenden; great-granddaughter, Olivia Haney; great-grandson, Pierce Haney; lifetime family friend, Marty McCampbell; and a host of friends, nieces, nephews, and extended family. An outdoor funeral service and interment will be held 12:30 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Eastview Memorial Gardens, 1320 Andrew Johnson Highway, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871, with Rev. Stacey Morgan, Gus Floodquist, and Rev. Ronnie White officiating. Family and friends may meet at Bridges Funeral Home at 11:30 AM to go in procession to Eastview Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers: Matt Fessenden, Jared Haney, Randy Martin, Dewayne McCampbell, Marty McCampbell, and Travis Presley. Honorary pallbearers: Clinton Daughtery and Les Kennedy. Memorial donations may be made to Paw Paw Hollow Baptist Church, 4470 Douglas Dam Road, Kodak, TN 37764. There will not be a traditional receiving of friends; however, friends and family may visit Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, 37924 at their convenience 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com 865-523-4999






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved