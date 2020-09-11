1/1
Rev Earl L. Baker
Rev Earl L Baker

Louisville - Rev. Earl L. Baker, age 92, of Louisville, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 10, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Earl and Margaret Ruth Baker attended Friendsville Bible Methodist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Margaret Ruth Baker; son, Michael Lynn Baker; grandsons, Wiley Wiggins, Gareth Baker and Braxton Bragg. He is survived by his son, Gary Baker; daughter, Linda Bragg (Steve); 8 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren, with Chrissy and Chloe being the ones that could always put a smile on his face; 4 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces; and many lifelong friends. The family will receive friends from 11- to 12 noon on Monday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a Celebration of life service to immediately follow, Rev. Dana Bentz, and Rev. Walt Headstrom, officiants. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Bible Methodist Missions, 40 Skyview LN, Pell City, Alabama 35125.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
SEP
14
Celebration of Life
Click Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
