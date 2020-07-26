Earl Street, Jr.
Knoxville - Once in a lifetime a love comes along that steals your heart, changes your world and touches your life so that nothing will ever again be the same. So it was with Earl and Evelyn, married 63 1/2 years, that love will continue through eternity. Love never dies. In Matthew 19:5 and 6 the Bible tells us that in marriage a couple become one, so, when God calls one home to heaven, surely a part of the other goes with them. It is the heart.
Earl was born on December 11, 1933 to Earl and Lillian Clark Street, and passed away at home on July 24, 2020. He graduated from Knoxville High School in 1951. He attended the University of Tennessee and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. Earl and his dad operated Street Transfer Company for 50 years. He retired in 1997.
Earl served his country in the Army, stationed most of his time in Stuttgart, Germany. He enjoyed traveling and had been to all 50 states except Vermont. Plans were made to visit that state but never materialized. He and Evelyn enjoyed many trips abroad.
Earl was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. He was a Christian and a caring and compassionate man, honest and loyal. He was a faithful friend to many who mourn his death. He will be remembered by those who knew him for his honesty and integrity. Love and gratitude is extended to his compassionate caregiver Carolyn Thacker. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contribution may be made to: Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105 in Earl's honor. The family will receive friends from 12-2pm Tuesday July 28, 2020 with the funeral Service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 Adair Drive. Rev Kent Williams will officiate. The interment will be private. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com