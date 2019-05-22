Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
Earl Tate Graham was born on March 12, 1925 to Roy Earl and Hattie Tate Graham in Big Stone Gap VA and was the oldest of four boys. Soon after, the family moved to the Farragut community in west Knoxville, TN. Earl attended Farragut High School where he played baseball and basketball. He graduated High School in 1943 and enlisted in the US Army Air Corps. After basic training, he was assigned to a B-24 crew in the 743rd squadron, 455th bomb group as a radio operator and gunner and was deployed overseas to Cerignola, Italy. Earl finished the war and returned home to TN, where he attended the University of Tennessee. Earl graduated UT in 1951, and joined the Knoxville Utilities Board, working there for 40 Years before retiring. While at UT, Earl met the girl of his dreams, Philomena Smith, whom he fell in love with and married on June 12th, 1954. Earl and Phil had three children.

Earl is predeceased by his parents, Roy E. Graham and Hattie Tate Graham, youngest brother Larry (Carolyn) Graham, is survived by his two brothers, Don (Velma) and Dale (Liz) Graham, three children, Julia Goldberg, Mark (Patti) Graham, and Karen (Rick) Villa. Earl has 6 grandchildren, David Goldberg (Meg) & Jennifer Goldberg; Eric Graham (Kelly) & Brad Graham, Chris Villa & Andrew Villa (Rachel). Earl has two great grandchildren, Griffin and Ari Goldberg.

Earl was an avid sportsfan and would have two TV's going watching two games at the same time, or if a 2nd TV wasn't available, would listen to one on the radio while watching another on TV. Dad was a lifelong Cardinals fan and saw several games at Busch Stadium. Earl was also a big fan of UT sports and played baseball during his time at UT.

Earl enjoyed playing golf with his youngest brother Larry, where they would play till past sundown, or play in the rain always thinking the rain would end any moment.

Funeral services for Earl will be held at Berry Highland Memorial Knoxville on Thursday May 23rd at 10AM beginning with reception of friends followed by the funeral service at 11AM. Burial will follow the service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 22, 2019
