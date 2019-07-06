Earl Thomas Hauther



Knoxville - Earl Thomas Hauther, age 67, passed away on July 3, 2019 after a brief illness.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Eula and Reford Hauther. He graduated from Fulton High School in 1970 and later graduated from electronics school. He was a member of Central Baptist Church of Fountain City and a former member of the East TN Ballroom Dance Club. Earl served in the US Air Force 1972-75 in Texas. Earl was employed as a welder at the TN DOT and enjoyed making metal sculptures for display in homes. Earl was a naturally talented artist whose artworks are visible in many friends' homes. Earl had a passion for reading and collecting mostly technical books.



He is survived by his wife, Joy Farris Hauther; sister, Susan Hauther Smith (Steve) of Knoxville; brother, Jim Hauther (JoAnne) of Atlanta; sister-in-law, Beverly Farris.



Visitation will be Saturday, July 6th from 5-7pm at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 7pm. Graveside will be Sunday, July 7th at 3pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center (1901 Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916). Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Hauther family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com. Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 6 to July 7, 2019