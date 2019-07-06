Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Hauther
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Thomas Hauther

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Thomas Hauther Obituary
Earl Thomas Hauther

Knoxville - Earl Thomas Hauther, age 67, passed away on July 3, 2019 after a brief illness.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eula and Reford Hauther. He graduated from Fulton High School in 1970 and later graduated from electronics school. He was a member of Central Baptist Church of Fountain City and a former member of the East TN Ballroom Dance Club. Earl served in the US Air Force 1972-75 in Texas. Earl was employed as a welder at the TN DOT and enjoyed making metal sculptures for display in homes. Earl was a naturally talented artist whose artworks are visible in many friends' homes. Earl had a passion for reading and collecting mostly technical books.

He is survived by his wife, Joy Farris Hauther; sister, Susan Hauther Smith (Steve) of Knoxville; brother, Jim Hauther (JoAnne) of Atlanta; sister-in-law, Beverly Farris.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 6th from 5-7pm at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 7pm. Graveside will be Sunday, July 7th at 3pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center (1901 Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916). Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Hauther family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 6 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
Download Now