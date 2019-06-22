|
|
Earl Willox
Knoxville - Earl Wilburn Willox 86 of Knoxville passed away Thursday June 6, 2019. Wilburn graduated from Bible Baptist Seminary in Fort Worth Texas and was ordained as a Baptist minister January 2, 1955, was a member of Southside Baptist Church.Wilburn worked at Sears in Knoxville, Alcoa and Maryville. He served in the U.S. Army in Oppania Japan. He loved working in his yard and helping his neighbors. He was preceded by parents, Samuel and Alice Willox; brothers, Lee Marshall, Marion Haynes, Arthur Eugene Willox; sisters, Mary Ella Sayne, Murial Naomi Hobbs, Roberta Melita Pike,Beulah Mae Hightower and Pearl Padgett. Wilburn also is survived by several nieces and nephews; Special friends Martha Lee Beeler and Joyce Maxwell, Mark and Deidra Maxwell, Carey and Allison Coggin, Robert Bratton and Ronnie Rogers. Family and friends will meet at Mt. Olive Cemetery Sunday June 23, 2019 for a 2 p.m. graveside service.
Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy
Knoxville, Tennessee 37920
865-577-6666
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 22, 2019