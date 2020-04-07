Services
Coulter-Garrison Funeral Home
1670 Market Street
Dayton, TN 37321
423-775-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Earnest Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earnest Hershell Smith


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earnest Hershell Smith Obituary
Earnest Hershell Smith

Dayton - Earnest Hershell Smith of Dayton, TN passed away April 4, 2020 at The Courtyard in Dayton.

He was a member of Mountain View United Methodist Church, Toast Masters International, National Association for Amateur Radio, Watts Bar Chapter of the TVA Retiree Association and a veteran of United States Navy in WWII.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Bertie Henderson Smith; his wife, Joline McClure Smith and brothers Owen Smith and Spencer Smith.

He is survived by his children, Randall (Michele) Smith of Marietta, GA, Judith Earles of Evensville, TN, Weyman (Jeanne) Smith of Johnson City, TN; grandchildren, Lydia (Aaric) Ard, Lyra Elizabeth (Derrick) Drury, Stacie Heline Earles, Joshua Michael Earles, Daniel Weyman Smith; great grandchildren, Chase Ard, Tristan Dockery, MacKenzie Drury, Jacob Cranfill, Macie Miller, Kalie Sneed, Josie Earles; great great grandchild, Maevri Jean Cranfill and several nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held Thursday at Buttram Cemetery with Rev. Clyde Fitzgerald and Rev. Bill Ewing officiating.

ARRANGEMENTS BY COULTER GARRISON FUNERAL HOME INC. DAYTON, TENNESSEE, 37321.

Please visit www.coultergarrisonfuneralhome.com to share condolences.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earnest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coulter-Garrison Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -