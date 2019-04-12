Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Earnest Lee Ball Obituary
Earnest Lee Ball

Loudon, TN

Earnest Lee Ball, age 83 of Loudon passed away on April 10, 2019. Ernie was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed collecting large model semi trucks. Preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Florence Ball; brother, Hugh Rogers; his children's mother, Mary Ruth Ball; son, Kenny Ball, and grandson, Rodney Ball. Survived by his wife, Mary J. Ball; children, Chester Ball (Sheree), Sandra Jacobs (Willis), Debbie Ball and Regina Large (Charles); 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and his

special furry friend, Summer. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 12th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Bob Gamble officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m. Saturday morning in the Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019
