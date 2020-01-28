|
|
Earnest Leon Bull
Blaine - Earnest "Leon" Bull, age 85, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020, at his home in Blaine.
He was preceded in death by his parents Conley and Esther Bull and one brother JC Bull. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 61 years, Betty Bull; one daughter Karen (Danny) Driver; step-son Michael (Paulette) Nicely; grandchildren Patrick (Marianne) Nicely, Johnathan and Candace Farmer; great-grandchildren Hailey, Hayden, and Jacob; and brothers Larry (LeAnn) Bull and Eugene Bull.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services to follow. Rev. Gary Satterfield will officiate the service. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Indian Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020