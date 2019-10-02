Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earnest Hance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earnest Lynn Hance Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earnest Lynn Hance Jr. Obituary
Earnest Lynn Hance, Jr.

Sevierville - Earnest Lynn Hance, Jr., age 37 of Sevierville, TN passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He drove a tow truck for Western Avenue Towing and also work for Paradise Taxi and Limo Service. Earnest loved to ride 4 wheelers and motorcycles and enjoyed car shows. He deeply loved his family. He was preceded in death by his son, Earnest Lynn Hance, III; mother-in-law, Deloris Pate; father-in-law, Terry Smith; and Papaw Maples.

His survivors include: wife, Kanesha Smith; sons, Collin and Enzo Hance; daughters, Elexis and Elina Hance; and his parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Pressley Litton Fund, c/o Tennessee State Bank, 10727 Chapman Hwy, Seymour, TN 37865.

The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Saturday with a memorial service to follow at 7 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earnest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now