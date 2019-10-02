|
Earnest Lynn Hance, Jr.
Sevierville - Earnest Lynn Hance, Jr., age 37 of Sevierville, TN passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He drove a tow truck for Western Avenue Towing and also work for Paradise Taxi and Limo Service. Earnest loved to ride 4 wheelers and motorcycles and enjoyed car shows. He deeply loved his family. He was preceded in death by his son, Earnest Lynn Hance, III; mother-in-law, Deloris Pate; father-in-law, Terry Smith; and Papaw Maples.
His survivors include: wife, Kanesha Smith; sons, Collin and Enzo Hance; daughters, Elexis and Elina Hance; and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Pressley Litton Fund, c/o Tennessee State Bank, 10727 Chapman Hwy, Seymour, TN 37865.
The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Saturday with a memorial service to follow at 7 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019