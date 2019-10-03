|
|
Earnest Lynn Hance, Jr.
Seymour - Earnest Lynn Hance, Jr., age 37, life was cut short on 09/18/2019 with his son Earnest Lynn Hance the 3rd resulting from a motorcylce wreck. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Helen Hunley and father, Earnest Lynn Hance, Sr.; sister, Victoria Miner; grandparents, Troy and Lila Hance; special uncle, Roy Warwick. Also a host of aunts,uncles and cousins.
There will be a Celebration of Life for these two on 10/3/2019 at Burnett Creek Church 5808 Burnett Creek Knoxville, TN 37920. The family will receive friends and family from 5-7 PM and Service will follow at 7 PM.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019