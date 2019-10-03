Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
Earnest Lynn Hance Jr. Obituary
Earnest Lynn Hance, Jr.

Seymour - Earnest Lynn Hance, Jr., age 37, life was cut short on 09/18/2019 with his son Earnest Lynn Hance the 3rd resulting from a motorcylce wreck. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Helen Hunley and father, Earnest Lynn Hance, Sr.; sister, Victoria Miner; grandparents, Troy and Lila Hance; special uncle, Roy Warwick. Also a host of aunts,uncles and cousins.

There will be a Celebration of Life for these two on 10/3/2019 at Burnett Creek Church 5808 Burnett Creek Knoxville, TN 37920. The family will receive friends and family from 5-7 PM and Service will follow at 7 PM.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019
