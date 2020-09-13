Earnest Ray Massengill
Knoxville - Massengill, Earnest Ray 89 of Knoxville, TN passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. He retired from KCDC after 19 years of faithful service. Ray was preceded in death by parents, Lum and Florence Massengill; siblings, George, David, Steve and Carrie Massengill. He is survived by children, Alan (Brenda) Massengill, David (Tabatha) Massengill, James (Shari) Massengill, Maria (Evan) Wilkinson; grandchildren, Kris (Amber) Massengill, Brian (Amy) Massengill, Danielle Massengill, Justin (Jodi) Massengill, Brandon (Laura) Massengill, Michael Massengill, Erica Massengill; great grandchildren, Nash, Barrett, Jeremiah, Joshua, Jillian, Mackenzie, and Connor Massengill; siblings, Mona Bass, Sue Noe, Peggy (Tommy) Justice, Thelma (Joe) Hileman, Brenda Hagen; children's mother, Marilyn Massengill; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday, September 14th from 6:00-7:30pm at First Apostolic Church 5020 Pleasant Ridge Road Knoxville, TN 37912. Funeral service immediately following at 7:30pm with Bishop Billy McCool and Rev. Mark McCool officiating. The church will be livestreaming the funeral service on Facebook at www.facebook.com/facknoxville/live
and also on Youtube at www.Youtube.com/facknoxville
. Burial will take place Tuesday, September 15th at 11:00am, meeting at Lynnhurst Cemetery on Adair Dr. at 10:45am. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home